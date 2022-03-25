SCV Water offers free edible landscaping class

News release

Have your beauty and eat it, too: You can learn how to integrate edible plants, fruits and vegetables into a water-wise landscape that doesn’t sacrifice curb appeal at the Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency’s free virtual gardening class, Edible Landscaping — Growing in Ground, in Containers, and Using Raised Beds.

Scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. April 2, the class is to be led by Stephen Williams, a professor and horticulturist, who will provide information on why growing your own edible garden is doable and water-wise.

“Edible plants make an excellent addition to residential landscapes,” said Tim Wheeler, owner and head instructor of The Wheeler Co. “They add the ability to produce fruit, vegetables and herbs on top of being aesthetically pleasing. Most edible plants are also more water-efficient and require less maintenance than grass.”

Attendees can expect the class to last about an hour, followed by a question-and-answer session.

For those who miss the live class, all presentations are recorded and available for viewing on the agency’s website one week after the class. The gardening classes are free, but attendees must register before the event. To register for the Edible Landscaping — Growing in Ground, in Containers, and Using Raised Beds class or to view the 2022 class schedule, visit: yourscvwater.com/gardening-classes/.