They’re back: St. Clare’s 44th annual fish fry

News release

Now that the COVID-19 restrictions have eased, St. Clare’s Catholic Church is offering the “original” menu for its traditional Lenten fish fries that are being served up each Friday through April 8.

Patrons can order their two- or three-piece dinner of beer-battered cod, with coleslaw and a choice of fries, rice, or beans, served with a roll and condiments. The fish tacos are also back on the menu. The two tacos are served with rice, beans and salsa. The two-piece dinner and the tacos will sell for $15, while the three-piece dinner is $16. Additional fish, fries, rice, or beans or a side of macaroni and cheese are available for an extra fee. Wine, beer, margaritas and soft drinks as well as assorted desserts are also available for purchase.

Dinner is served from 4:30 to 8 p.m. each Friday through April 11.

The meals are available for dining in or take out. Tables are well-spaced indoors and there is expanded outdoor dining.

For online ordering for pickup, visit saint-clares-fish-fry.square.site. All proceeds from the dinners benefit local charities and families in need.

For more information visit www.st-clare.org or call 661-252-3353. St. Clare is located at 19609 Calla Way in Canyon Country.