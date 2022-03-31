U2 tribute by Hollywood U2 coming to The Canyon

News release

Award-winning U2 tribute band Hollywood U2 is coming to The Canyon on April 9 with a set list celebrating 40 years.

Bono-approved lead singer Joe Hier was invited by Bono on stage to perform live with U2 on their recent i.e. Tour. Bono said: “He was the split of me…. he sang beautifully.”

Hier’s performance with U2 made headlines in the Rolling Stone Magazine as well as newspapers and media around the world. Chosen out of all other U2 Tributes to perform in front of millions for Mark Cuban network television show on AXS.tv, “The World’s Greatest Tribute Bands” (2012), they made history on the show by being the first band ever to be invited back by popular demand for a second live extended TV performance (2015).

Hollywood U2 pays tribute to U2’s iconic tours, performing songs that span U2’s 40-year career.

You can see Hollywood U2 live at The Canyon Santa Clarita on April 9. Tickets are available online through Ticketmaster, over the phone at 888-645-5006, and in person at the Canyon Santa Clarita box office. For more information, visit www.wheremusicmeetsthesoul.com.