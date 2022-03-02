WiSH Education Foundation announces return of Wine on the Roof

News release

Presented by the WiSH Education Foundation, Wine on the Roof is returning on April 28 at the brand new Canyon Country Community Center’s Grand Room. The event, starting at 6 p.m., will begin with “wine hour” where guests will enjoy appetizers and wine tasting while enjoying live music from the Hart District Jazz Band.

Afterward, guests will be treated to a seated, multi-course meal, prepared by local chefs and paired with wines. Local favorite Lance Allyn will provide live music. Ed Masterson returns as emcee for the evening and Jennifer Chadwick of Salt Creek Grille is once again the kitchen manager.

“This event has sold out every year and we’re thrilled to bring it back again,” said Amy Daniels, executive director of the WiSH Education Foundation. “It’s a great way for our community to really enjoy and spoil themselves safely and support our local students.”

Information and tickets are available at www.wisheducationfoundation.org. Tickets are $125 each or you can get one seat free with a table of 10 for $1,125. This is a 21-and-over event. WiSH will be following all current COVID regulations at the time of the event.

Participants currently include Salt Creek Grille, Old Town Junction, Olive Terrace Bar and Grille, Marston’s, Piccola Trattoria and Wolf Creek Restaurant, Charles Wine Company, Entourage, PRP Wine International, CA Escrow Proz (Pulchella blend) and donations from local wine enthusiasts. Sponsors include Santa Clarita Magazine, Krego Corp., Mexpress Transportation, former Assemblywoman Christy Smith, Rancho Deluxe Studios, Damien White Farmer’s Insurance Agency, American Family Funding, California Credit Union, College Click, CA Escrow Proz Inc., Via Promotionals, Peterson Printing, SCVTV, The Signal and KHTS.

For more information on ticketing, participation and sponsorships, contact Executive Director Amy Daniels at [email protected] or go to www.wisheducationfoundation.org.