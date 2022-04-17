AMG secures four newly awarded projects

News release

AMG & Associates Inc., an award-winning construction company headquartered in Santa Clarita, is set to start construction on four new projects totaling $53.1 million for the city of Fresno, city of Rancho Palos Verdes, Jurupa Unified School District and Chaffey College.

AMG is also starting construction on two design-build projects this month for the city of Rancho Cucamonga and Cal Poly San Luis Obispo totaling $19.2 million. AMG has been announced as the low bidder for a new design-build project at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo to design and construct the new $9.5-million Technology Park Building.

In February, AMG was awarded the $11.6-million Fresno Area Express Facility Improvement project for the city of Fresno. This will be the third active project AMG is constructing in Fresno County. Designed by Stantec, this project is scheduled to start in April and should be completed by September 2023. Construction on this project will be multi-phased and consists of reconfiguring the staff parking lot, renovating the administration building, replacing the bus wash equipment and extending the roof canopy of the fuel and wash building. The project also includes renovation of the toilet and locker building and construction of a new one-story, 2,500-square-foot fuel and wash annex building.

AMG was awarded another project in February for the city of Rancho Palos Verdes to construct the $13.7-million Ladera Linda Community Park. This project designed by Johnson Favaro Architects overlooks the Pacific Ocean and will add a 6,790-square-foot community center on an 11-acre park with basketball courts and playground equipment. Construction will start in April and should be completed by March 2023.

In March, AMG was awarded the $23.6 million Chino Instructional Building for Chaffey College (Chino Campus). Construction will begin in April and will take two years to complete. AMG will construct a new two-story, 35,676-squae-foot instructional building designed by HMC Architects. The building will include seven classrooms, an MPR and a success center. This project will also include construction of a new campus mall between the new building and the existing health sciences building.

AMG was awarded another project in March for the Jurupa Unified School District to construct the new $4.2 million, one-story, 7,704-square-foot new classroom building at Del Sol Academy. This project was designed by WLC Architects and will start construction in April and should be completed by January 2023. Del Sol Academy is a new STEAM school that opened up in fall 2018.

AMG and 19Six Architects have teamed up on a design-build project for the California Polytechnic State University in San Luis Obispo to design and renovate the historic Crandall Gymnasium. This $2.8 million project started construction in March and is scheduled to be completed by the end of the year. The renovation will turn the 1927 historic gymnasium into an office swing space to be used for faculty and staff while preserving the historic features including the logo on the gym floor.

AMG is also working on another design-build project with LPA Inc. to construct a new $16.7-million fire station for the city of Rancho Cucamonga. Fire Station 178 will be the first fire station in California with an all-electric fire truck. Construction will begin in April and should be completed by January 2023.

AMG and 19Six Architects were just announced as the chosen design-build team to design and construct the new Technology Park Building at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo. This building will be a $9.5 million educational building. The AMG team will start the design phase in April.

Albert M. Giacomazzi, president of AMG, said the recent projects are a complement to the company’s ongoing portfolio of over $135 million in backlog for the company. The entire estimating team has been working diligently in our pursuit of new projects, he said, adding that the construction industry is changing by moving in the direction of the design-build and lease-leaseback delivery method, which AMG is rapidly adapting to.