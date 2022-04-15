California Poppy Festival back after two years of shut down

By Karen Marroquin

Signal Staff Writer

After the California Poppy Festival was shut down for two years, the city of Lancaster is gearing up for the festival’s return Friday, April 22, through Sunday, April 24. Visitors will be able to experience live entertainment, animal exhibits, vendors and even a beer garden for those over the age of 21.

The California Poppy Festival is the city of Lancaster’s annual celebration of the state flower. This year the festival will be located at the AV Fair and Event Center to accommodate more people and entertainment, according to the festival’s website.

Pre-sale tickets and parking can be purchased online for $8 each at bit.ly/Poppy-Festival. The Antelope Valley Transit Authority will also be providing ride services to the festival, and Metrolink will be providing free rides to the AVTA shuttle on Friday, April 22, for Earth Day. Information on specific Metrolink time schedules can be accessed at www.metrolinktrains.com/schedules.



If you are interested in knowing more about the festival, you can download a digital schedule by visiting www.avta.com/2022PFS.