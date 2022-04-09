Circle of Hope announces Vine2Wine to be held Aug. 20

News release

Circle of Hope Cancer Support Center has announced its 2022 signature fundraising event, Vine2Wine, scheduled 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, at Scorpion Santa Clarita.

“With views overlooking the hills of Santa Clarita and the sparkling lights of Magic Mountain, guests will enjoy an evening of gourmet cuisine, an unlimited wine and beer tasting experience from many of Southern California’s finest and favorite wineries and breweries and have an opportunity to speak with the vintners and brewers to learn about their wines, beers and spirits,” said a news release from Circle of Hope.

The evening also includes a live and silent auction, music, entertainment and more.

“The Scorpion experience will submerse attendees into Scorpion’s elaboratively decorated themed rooms paying homage to a variety of professional sports teams, movie and television memorabilia from the silver screen, hidden bars and lounges, a sunken basketball court and other exciting must-see attractions,” the release said. “The Scorpion experience will not disappoint and will be an experience you will not soon forget from the moment you arrive.”

“You will be walking the red carpet and will feel like you are part of a movie premiere before you even step foot in the door,” said Dawn Abasta, Circle of Hope board member and chair of the 2022 Vine2Wine. “And once inside, you will be blown away with what awaits you.”

The community is invited to attend this interactive wine and beer tasting experience that supports those battling cancer and cancer survivors in our community. All proceeds from the evening support the Circle of Hope Cancer Support Center, a cancer support organization in Santa Clarita that offers emotional, financial, educational and supportive wellness therapies free of charge to those in the community affected by cancer.

Sponsorship opportunities are available and tickets are available on the organization’s website, www.circleofhopeinc.org.