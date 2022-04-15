Community engagement meeting set for Aquatic Center project

News release

The city of Santa Clarita is inviting residents to participate in one of two engagement meetings to discuss the necessary pool and deck repairs at the Santa Clarita Aquatic Center’s dive and 50-meter pools.

This project is being funded by the Los Angeles County Safe, Clean Neighborhood Parks and Beaches Measure of 2016. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn about Measure A funding for the project, ask questions of the city’s project team and provide feedback.

The first meeting is scheduled to be held in person at the Canyon Country Library on Tuesday from 6 to 7 p.m. The second meeting is to be held at the same time via Zoom on Wednesday, and will cover the same topics as the first meeting. To access the Zoom meeting details, visit calendar.santa-clarita.com and click on the meeting event tab on the city’s Community Calendar.

For more information about the Santa Clarita Aquatic Center Pool and Deck Repairs project, contact Project Manager Peter Henne at 661-284-1427 or via email at [email protected]