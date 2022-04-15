Holocaust survivor and author to speak at Temple Beth Ami

Holocaust survivor and author Margot Webb is scheduled to share reflections from her new book, “Tears in the Eyes of My Enemy,” in commemoration of Yom Ha’Shoah, a Holocaust remembrance day, at 7 p.m. April 28 at Temple Beth Ami in Santa Clarita.

Webb’s book shares the journey of a fictionalized version of herself who goes back to Germany, where her family had suffered during the Holocaust, to help educate the next generation of Germans. There she builds unlikely friendships with the descendants of her former tormentors.

According to a news release, Webb’s talk can also be streamed at Facebook.com/TempleBethAmi. Signed copies of her book will be available for purchase at the event.

For more information, go to TempleBethhAmi.org or call 661-255-6410.