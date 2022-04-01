Koegle joins Greenspoon Marder labor and employment practice

News release

Greenspoon Marder announced the expansion of the firm’s Labor and Employment practice group with the addition of three new California attorneys, including former Santa Clarita resident Brian E. Koegle.

Koegle and Michael R. Fostakowsky join Greenspoon Marder as partners, and Ransom D. Boynton joins as an associate in the firm’s Los Angeles offices.

“The team’s strong market reputation in the Los Angeles community will further strengthen the firm’s growing presence on the West Coast. They have an excellent track record of helping clients on employment counseling, employment litigation, and general commercial and business litigation and we are thrilled to have them on board,” Gerry Greenspoon, co-managing director at Greenspoon Marder, said in a prepared statement.

“We are excited to welcome these elite lawyers to the Greenspoon Marder family,” Michael Marder, co-managing director at Greenspoon Marder, said in the statement. “They have established themselves as subject matter experts in California employment law and are well-renowned thought leaders in the industry.”

Koegle, formerly a partner at Santa Clarita-based Poole Shaffery & Koegle, LLP, said he plans to continue his focus on California employment law and its effects on businesses.

“Michael, Ransom, and I are delighted to be joining a group of attorneys at Greenspoon Marder who share our approach of excellent client service, along with a practical and pragmatic approach to dispute resolution,” Koegle said in the statement. “As we make this transition, our goal is to continue helping California businesses navigate the complicated and confusing world of employment law compliance.”

Koegle provides counsel to employers in a large number of industries, including hiring practices, employment contracts, wage and hour issues, compensation, discipline and termination matters. He has experience representing employers on various matters including mediation, arbitration, litigation, administrative hearings, and defending employment discrimination and fair employment practice cases. He also assists employers in designing, drafting, modifying and implementing personnel policies, procedures and employee handbooks, and conducts personnel policy audits.

Additionally, Koegle counsels business owners on business and commercial disputes, including protection of trade secrets and proprietary information, and has first-chair trial experience litigating business and employment matters.

Greenspoon Marder, founded in 1981, is a national business law firm with more than 200 attorneys and locations across the United States.