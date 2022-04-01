L.A. County announces junior lake lifeguard program

News release

The Los Angeles County Parks and Recreation Department has announced that online registration is open for the summer 2022 Junior Lake Lifeguard Program.

The popular co-ed program provides a challenging and exciting open water environment for kids ages 9-17 who live many miles away from the coast to partake in water activities and learn essential skills in a fun, unique environment.

The Junior Lake Lifeguard program is offered at three L.A. County freshwater lakes located at Castaic Lake Recreation Area, Frank G. Bonelli Regional Park and Santa Fe Dam Recreation Area.

“The Junior Lake Lifeguard program provides a space for youth to explore career pathways for L.A. County Parks Lakes and Aquatic programs,” said Chris Graham, chief lake lifeguard at L.A. County Parks. “The program will provide participants with a motivating experience through engaging activities designed to teach youth skills that can be applied to situations throughout their lives. This is an opportunity like no other for youth to get active, make new friends and create memories while gaining useful, lifelong takeaways.”

The program is overseen by trained, certified lifeguard staff who serve as mentors and impart their experience by leading hands-on activities that introduce youth to water safety, athleticism, teamwork and a career in aquatics. Youth participants learn from a variety of activities that include first aid, CPR, water rescue skills and more.

Youth participants are required to try out for the program (unless they participated in the 2021 program) and must pass to register. Free tryouts will be held at two locations and pre-registration is required at reservations.lacounty.gov.

Tryouts for Castaic Lake Program:

Location: Castaic Aquatic Center – Pool, 31350 Castaic Road, Castaic, CA 91384

• Saturday, April 23 (8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.)

• Sunday, April 24 (8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.)

• Saturday, April 30 (8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.)

Tryouts for Bonelli & Santa Fe Dam Program:

Location: Norman Johnson Aquatic Center / 405 S. Santa Anita Ave., Arcadia, CA 91006

• Saturday, April 9 (8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.)

• Sunday, April 10 (8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.)

• Saturday, April 16 (8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.)

• Sunday, April 24 (8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.)

All three locations offer the following schedule:

• Session 1: June 13-June 30 (Monday-Thursday)

• Session 2: July 11-July 28 (Monday-Thursday)

Participants can choose from the following session times:

• AM session: 8-11 a.m. / $350 (uniform included)

• PM session: 12-3 p.m. / $350 (uniform included)

For more information, visit parks.lacounty.gov/juniorlifeguards.