Mr. SCV Publishes Volume No. 2 of ‘SCV Monsters’

Often, the human monster is scarier than the phantasmagorical. Santa Clarita has been home to numerous Bigfoot sightings, killer African lions, puma attacks, witches, vampires, Old Testament insect invasions in the billions and even a saber-tooth tiger chance meeting. We’ve also had actual human cannibals, world-famous death cults, Charles Manson and unimaginable murders from unspeakably horrible souls.

Award-winning Signal columnist and best-selling author John Boston just published Volume II of “Ghosts, Ghouls, Myths & Monsters — The Most Haunted Town in America.” It’s the second of a three-volume series and available on johnbostonbooks.com. Winner of the Will Rogers Lifetime Achievement Award and for years noted as one of America’s top columnists, Boston is also The Signal’s history columnist. Under his pen names of Mr. Santa Clarita Valley and The Time Ranger, Boston has collected hundreds of local stories on the weird and macabre.

“As the author, I really shouldn’t be saying this,” said Boston. “But as good as Volume I was, the sequel is even better. A pinch more exciting, if that’s possible. Bigger, too.”