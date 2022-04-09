Pacific Aire announces free furnace giveaway

News release

Pacific Aire, which has been serving Ventura County, the Santa Barbara area and Santa Clarita for 31 years as a heating, ventilation, and air conditioning company, wants to take the burden off a deserving member of the community.

“We all have plenty of things to worry about and a safe and secure home should not be one of them,” the company said in a news release. “That’s why Pacific Aire is giving away a free furnace to a person/family in need within our service area.”

A family close to Pacific Aire had a furnace in disrepair. Unable to heat their home during a chilly night, the family resorted to burning firewood in their living room fireplace. Their young son, wrapped in a jacket for extra warmth, rolled too close to the open flame and the jacket melted to his face and body, causing third-degree burns.

After skin grafts and days wrapped in gauze, the nightmare ended but not without a permanent reminder of the dangers of not having reliable heating. “Pacific Aire doesn’t want another family to face that fate,” the news release said. “You can make a difference by nominating someone.”

If you know a person/family who needs a new furnace but does not have the resources to get one, email Pacific Aire with information on who they are and why they deserve a new furnace.

Email your entries to [email protected] and it must include: Your name and the name and city of the person you are nominating; and, a short narrative on why you believe this person/family is deserving of a free furnace.

Entry eligibility: Nominee must be the homeowner. Nominee must be comfortable sharing their story in pictures, text and video. Applications must be submitted by April 20, and must be within Pacific Aire service area (Ventura County, Santa Barbara area, Santa Clarita, parts of L.A. County west of Interstate 405 and north of Interstate 10).

For more information, call Matthew Upchurch at Pacific Aire at 805-427-7980 or email [email protected]