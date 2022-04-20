Phyllis A. McKenna | Mainstream Media Wrong Again

Wrong, wrong and wrong again! The Kyle Rittenhouse case is just another example of how the mainstream media has gotten major stories wrong.

First of all, we were told Kyle Rittenhouse crossed state lines (not a crime) with an AR-15 rifle (not true) for the purpose of killing Black protesters during the riots after the shooting of a Black man. And, that Kyle had no business being in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Actually, Kyle’s father, his grandmother and an aunt lived in Kenosha as well as his best friend, who lived there with his stepfather.

Kyle worked there as a lifeguard and he had worked there that day. Later he had helped to erase some of the graffiti on downtown businesses. He had been part of a Cadet Corps that was training for law enforcement and as a result of that training he had some first aid training.Wisconsin has an open carry law and exceptions in Wisconsin law allow minors to possess shotguns and rifles as long as they are short barrelled. His was legal.

The night of the shootings, Kyle had rendered first aid to some of the protesters who had been injured. He also was involved in guarding a car dealership that had been vandalized the night before.

A shot had been fired and when Rittenhouse turned in that direction, Joseph Rosenbaum lunged at him and, in the struggle, Kyle shot him in self-defense, killing him.

Rosenbaum was a five-time convicted sex offender of boys as young as 10 years.

Rittenhouse then fled with members of the crowd pursuing him, yelling, “That’s the shooter!”

At one point, Rittenhouse tripped and fell. That is when Anthony Huber attacked him with a skateboard and Rittenhouse shot him.

Then at that point, Gaige Grosskreutz was pointing a gun at Rittenhouse’s head when Rittenhouse shot him in the arm.

Rittenhouse was acquitted of all five counts he was charged with mainly on the basis of self-defense.

The mainstream media got it wrong on the Michael Brown killing. The “hands up, don’t shoot” mantra was later found to be totally false. Wherever did that young police officer go to get his life back? Did anyone in the media ever feel any guilt for ruining his life?

Then there was the Duke lacrosse fiasco. Like someone said, “Where did these young men go to get their lives and reputations back?

Right now there is the misrepresentation of the “don’t say gay bill” in Florida. It never even says that it has to do with parental rights.

I could cite many more incidents but you get the point. Let’s get the facts before we run with the story.

Phyllis A. McKenna

Stevenson Ranch