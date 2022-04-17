Regional Festivals & Fun

By Michele E. Buttelman

Signal Staff Writer

Despite the cancellation of the 2022 California Strawberry Festival in Oxnard, a favorite destination of many Santa Clarita Valley families, there are other festivals to attend in May 2022, many in new locations.

May 1 Taste of the Town

Blomgren Ranch 15142 Sierra Highway, Santa Clarita, CA 91350 VIP Experience Early Access 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets: $125 General 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets: $85 Info www.childfamilycenter.org/events/taste-ofthe-town

Enjoy tasty offerings from more than 40 of Santa Clarita’s best restaurants, caterers and wine and beer purveyors at this outdoor food and wine festival. All proceeds benefit Child & Family Center.

The 45th Annual Chili Cook-Off & Craft Brew Festival

Thousand Oaks Conejo Creek North Park 1379 E Janss Road, Thousand Oaks 91362

General Admission Chili (kids under 10 are

free) Noon to 5 p.m. Tickets: $25 General Admission Craft Brew Noon to 4 p.m. $75 Info www.chili-cook-off.com

Enjoy craft breweries, classic cars, gourmet food trucks and fun for the entire family. Chili is included until it’s gone. Chili tastings end at 3 p.m. for judging.

Spend an afternoon sampling delicious chili, tasting local craft brews in the Craft Brew Garden, listening to live bands on two stages, tasty food court with gourmet food trucks (food not included with admission) and hanging out with the family in the free kid zone.

Treat your taste buds to some of the best chili anywhere at this International Chili Society sanctioned event.

All proceeds benefit local charities, including the Westminster free clinic, Conejo Valley Reading is Fundamental, Dreamcatcher Park, K9s for Warriors and Make a Wish Foundation.

May 5-8 Gator By the Bay San Diego

Spanish Landing Park across from San Diego Airport, 3900 N Harbor Drive, San Diego 92101 Thursday, May 5 6 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. $45 Friday, May 6 Noon to 10:30 p.m. $55 Saturday, May 7 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. $65. Dance 9

p.m. to midnight. $25. Sunday, May 8 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. $65 Info gatorbythebay.com

The Zydeco Blues and Crawfish Festival celebrates Mardi Gras in May with music, dancing, Taste of Louisiana cooking demos, 10,000 lbs. of crawfish and many other food delights in the French Quarter Food Court, as well as fun family activities. There will be seven stages of live music that will feature more than 85 performances.

May 15 Sacramento Grilled Cheese Festival

General Admission $10. Purchase food from vendors. Open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Info www.sacgrilledcheese.com

In honor of one of the world’s greatest comfort foods this festival celebrates everyone’s favorite … grilled cheese. Vendors from all over northern California and the surrounding area will be showcasing their talents with both standard and non-traditional grilled cheese recipes.

Grilled cheese is paired with everything from craft beer to bounce houses.

This event is for all ages and will feature live music, a kid zone, games and more. Attendees can purchase sandwich samples directly from the participating restaurants.

May 19-22 Calaveras County Fair & Jumping Frog Jubilee

Calaveras County Fairgrounds 2465 Gun Club Road, Angels Camp 95222 Thursday, May 19 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. Kids enter free. Friday, May 20 Buckeroo Day 8 a.m. to midnight. Saturday, May 21 7 a.m. to midnight. Pro Rodeo 9 p.m. Sunday, May 22 International Frog Jump Day 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Destruction Derby 5:30 p.m. Four-day fair pass $50 adults, $25 children Single day admission $15 adults, $10 children/ seniors. Info www.frogtown.org

The Calaveras County Fair & Jumping Frog Jubilee is one of the longest running events in the state of California. It earliest roots date back to 1893, held that year in Copperopolis, the fair eventually found a permanent home outside of Angels Camp.

This four-day event, with the theme “Dancing with the Steers,” is a blend of entertainment, exhibits, livestock, arena events, great food and the signature event, the Frog Jump.

Located in the beautiful rolling foothills of California’s Gold Country just outside the quaint Gold Rush town of Angels Camp the fair features the Jumping Frog Jubilee which commemorates the story that launched Mark Twain’s career, “The Celebrated Jumping Frog of Calaveras County.”

Frog jumping happens all four days of the event, with the final day featuring the last day of frog jump challenges including the International Frog Jump finals. The popular Destruction Derby will be held in the early evening.

May 20-22 Crawfish Festival

Fountain Valley Sports

Park 16400 Brookhurst St., Fountain Valley 92708 Fat Friday, May 20 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Tickets: $5. VIP $25. Saturday, May 21 2 p.m. to 11 p.m. Tickets $13. VIP $50. Sunday, May 22 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tickets $13. VIP $50. Info www.crawfishfestival.com. Crawfish meal packages sold separately.

The annual Long Beach Crawfish Festival has moved to Fountain Valley, about 15 miles from Long Beach. This festival serves up delicious Cajun Crawfish dinners in the world’s largest crawfish pots. The feasts include red baby potatoes, corn on the cob and remoulade dipping sauce.

Dance to rousing Cajun and Zydeco bands, join the Second Line Dancing Parade and enjoy the live entertainment which mixes the best Cajun, Zydeco and New Orleans-style music.

Live sports tent, live cooking demonstrations, children’s stage with a magic and illusion show, inflatable bounces, an exclusive VIP Lounge and Karaoke Lounge.

This is the largest Crawfish Festival outside of Louisiana.