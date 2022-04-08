Relay for Life set for May 14

News release

The Santa Clarita chapter of the American Cancer Society is scheduled May 14 to host its annual leading fundraiser of the year, Relay For Life.

The community event will once again take place at Central Park (27150 Bouquet Canyon Road in Santa Clarita) on Saturday, May 14, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. The theme this year is “Hope Around the World.”

Relay For Life is the primary funding source for ACS research, treatment and programs.

“Relay For Life is not only the American Cancer Society’s largest fundraiser but also the world’s largest volunteer-based fundraising event,” said a news release from the Santa Clarita chapter of ACS. “That’s why after two challenging years of uncertainty and financial setbacks due to the pandemic, it is momentous that Relay For Life is back as strong as ever in the Santa Clarita Valley.”

The family-friendly event is free and open to all, featuring live entertainment, games, food and raffle baskets. The opening ceremony honors cancer survivors and caregivers. In the evening, the Luminaria Ceremony, illuminated by luminaria bags, remembers those who lost their battle to cancer and honors those continuing the fight. To purchase decorated luminaria bags for a $10 donation, or to personally decorate one, contact [email protected]

The Santa Clarita Relay for Life of the American Cancer Society’s goal this year is to raise $225,000. “Please join the movement to save lives, celebrate lives and fight for a world without cancer,” said the news release. “Now is the time to start a team or join one, be a sponsor, or make a donation.”

For more information, a calendar of events, and volunteer opportunities for upcoming fundraisers, visit www.Facebook.com/SCVRelay or www.SCVRelay.org or contact [email protected]