Rick Barker | Just What We Need

In re: Jonathan Kraut, “A Fourth Branch of Government?” March 29.

I have always enjoyed reading Mr. Kraut’s submissions and while he and I don’t share many views on most issues, I have always found him to be very knowledgeable and articulate in presenting things as he sees them. As they say, variety is the spice of life and just think how boring it would be if we all agreed with each other all the time.

But I have to be honest in saying that Mr. Kraut’s most recent submission is absolute insanity at best.

Just what we need… Thought Police and a new government agency to decide what is and is not proper for we peons to say, read and think. My God, did the clock get turned back to 1984 when I wasn’t paying attention? How would this thought police court be set up? Who would appoint the members? How long would they serve? How many of them would it take to do what Mr. Kraut envisions? You would quite literally need tens of thousands of people working 24/7 to do what Mr. Kraut suggests. And that’s not even considering all of the lawsuits that would be filed against this insanity.

And in case Mr. Kraut missed it, the fact is that a HUGE amount of widely accepted “facts” coming from the left for the last few years have been totally debunked and shown to be nothing but partisan political crap, and even the left-wing media is finally starting to admit that. Would Mr. Kraut’s “Thought Court” have allowed all that misinformation to be put out there and censored anyone who tried to correct it?

Rick Barker

Valencia