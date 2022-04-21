Santa Clarita homecoming for The Edwards Twins at CTG

News release

Remember all the wonderful variety shows you grew up on in the 1970s and ’80s? Now is your chance to see them live and re-created by Las Vegas’ No. 1 impersonators, Anthony and Eddie Edwards, who use state-of-the-art makeup to look and sound like the superstars of today and yesterday.

All your favorite legendary superstars come alive in “An Evening with The Stars,” scheduled 7 p.m. Sunday at the Canyon Theatre Guild, with a free champagne reception from 6:15 to 7 p.m.

The Edwards Twins are no strangers to the SCV, having spent multiple years residing in Hasley Canyon and working at Six Flags Magic Mountain. Anthony Edwards studied at California Institute of the Arts for two years. Eddie Edwards has also appeared on “The Kaminsky Method” with Alan Arkin and Michael Douglas, as well as “The Ellen Show.”

The brothers have performed more than 300 shows in casinos and theaters. The NBC “Today Show” says, “It’s one of the most extraordinary shows we have ever seen.”

Sonny & Cher, Billy Joel, Elton John, Neil Diamond, Lionel Richie, Stevie Wonder, Ray Charles, Lady Gaga, Celine Dion, Rod Stewart, Bette Midler, Olivia Newton John, Barbra Streisand, Andrea Bocelli, Frankie Valli, Tom Jones, and more will be impersonated by the twins, all with live vocals.

For tickets, call 661-799 2702 or visit canyontheatre.org/edwardstwins.