Spring Break Family Fun

After two years of pandemic “staycations” in the Santa Clarita Valley, now is the time to venture out and experience some unique family fun adventures and make memories along the way.

Sesame Place San Diego

2052 Entertainment Circle, Chula Vista 91911 Info sesameplace.com/san-diego

The newly debuted Sesame Place San Diego features seven Sesame Street-themed rides, an interactive musical play area and 11 water attractions including a 500,000-gallon wave pool, one of the largest in Southern California.

The park, which opened March 26, will also have an interactive Sesame Street Neighborhood with everyone’s favorite Muppet characters.

You can be the first family on your block to visit Sesame Place San Diego, the only theme park on the West Coast based entirely on the award-winning show “Sesame Street.”

Located just 20 minutes from San Diego and 3.5 hours from the Santa Clarita Valley, this 17-acre theme park will be perfect for families with kids of all ages and will open as a certified autism center.

The park will also feature a live character show, an award-winning daily parade, one-of-a-kind photo opportunities and everyone’s favorite furry Sesame Street friends.

Kids Ride Free on Metrolink

Via Princessa Station 19201 Via Princessa 91321 Santa Clarita Station 22122 Soledad Canyon Road 91350 Newhall Station 24300 Railroad Ave., 91321 Info Find routes, schedules and station maps at metrolinktrains.com/ rider-info/general-info/stations

Exploring Southern California by train is fun and educational. Santa Clarita families can pick up the Metrolink from one of three stations in Santa Clarita — Via Princessa, Santa Clarita or Newhall.

Metrolink offers a “Kids Ride Free on Weekends” discount for three children and one paying adult and a $10 Weekend Day Pass for adults. A family of eight can explore from Ventura County all the way down to Oceanside and throughout Los Angeles County, into the Inland Empire for just $20 total.

Take the Antelope Valley Line to downtown Los Angeles and enjoy the food, music and shopping of historic Olvera Street.

At Union Station transfer to the Gold Line to explore Chinatown.

Take the Orange County Line to San Juan Capistrano. The Mission San Juan Capistrano is just a short walk from the train station. Visit www.missionsjc.com.

When you reach Union Station at the end of the Antelope Valley Line, spend some time exploring this historic and beautiful train station. Numerous films, television shows and commercials have been filmed at the station.

It is important to keep an eye on the last Antelope Valley Line train back from Union Station.

Scenic Santa Maria

In Santa Maria Valley from March through June, embark on a U-Pick Blueberries adventure, where travelers can grab a bucket and get their fill of blueberries, strawberries and other seasonal fruit. With your berry haul in tow, head to the 1,778-acre open space area, Los Flores Ranch Park, for a family walk and picnic.

Santa Maria is 138 miles and about a two-and-a-half-hour drive from the SCV.

U-Pick Blueberries 3607 Dominion Road Santa Maria 93454

Los Flores Ranch Park 6271 Dominion Road Santa Maria, 93454

Flower-Filled Fun in Lompoc

Spring break is one of the best times to visit one of the most underrated destinations on the Central Coast, Lompoc, to enjoy uncrowded beaches and blooming flower fields at the vibrant “Valley of Flowers.”

Lompoc’s gorgeous blooms include both seasonal wildflowers and commercial flower fields.

The flower fields rotate every year, and are scattered throughout Lompoc Valley. Some can be spotted west of Old Town Lompoc, along Central Avenue, from Floradale Avenue to Union Sugar Avenue.

Stock, Larkspur, Delphinium, Queen Annes Lace, Bupleurum and Bells of Ireland are some of the beautiful cut flower varieties grown in Lompoc.

For some varieties, the colors are the most vibrant in the early morning or late afternoon. Popular flower varietals include the California poppy, Lupine, Filigree, Hummingbird Sage, Baby Blue Eyes, Coastal Encelia, Blue Bells and Morning Glory.

Lompoc is about 130 miles and a two-hour drive from the SCV.

To learn more about the flowers ofLompoc visit explorelompoc.com/ flower-fields.