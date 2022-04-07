Valencia Library art exhibit offers a step into nature

News release

Walk into the woods at the city of Santa Clarita’s new art exhibit located above the Children’s Area at the Valencia branch of the Santa Clarita Public Library. This art exhibit will be on display for an entire year, through March 2023.

Five artists were selected to create original artwork inspired by woods and nature on a 5-foot by 5-foot canvas. The selected artists are Bahram Kafai, Diana Klauss, Megan Andersen, Mosa Tanksley and Sharon Lee.

Each work displays the unique and creative artistic interpretation of woodland nature, ranging from a “Mushroom Forest” by Kafai to “Forest Friends” by Lee, or even recognizing a few friendly faces from Anderson’s piece, “When You Were Little.”

The exhibit hopes to bring color, art and imagination to the children and community.

To learn more about upcoming art opportunities with the city of Santa Clarita, contact Sydney Adam at [email protected].