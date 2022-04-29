What is a Wago Connector and how does it work?

Using Wago Connectors, splicing can be done without the use of tools. Faster installation and no maintenance are the benefits of Wago clap technology. Clamps are used to terminate fine and solid stranded conductors in all of these applications.

The Wago connector clamps the conductor and encloses the insulation once the wire is put into the connector. As a result, there is no risk of the conductor coming into contact with any live components.

What is a wago connector?

Using Wago connectors, you may eliminate the need for maintenance-intensive components such as junction boxes, terminal strips, and blocks when making concealed connections (choc block).

Screw connections are vulnerable to short circuits and shocks if they are not properly maintained or assembled. Wago has been addressing these issues for more than 50 years with their high-quality components that won’t break the bank.

Wagos are available in a variety of sizes to suit a variety of needs. As a result, terminations can be masked from the customer’s view, making them less obtrusive and less noticeable.

Extending or changing existing installations do not require any further maintenance once they have been enclosed in an airtight containment box.

With their simple functioning, they are likely to speed up your installation and produce a more secure system than prior approaches.

Professionals believe Wago connectors to be one of the most significant developments in electrical installation in recent memory. Although this is considered old technology, it has only been utilized in some countries for the past ten years despite being used across Europe and the US since the 1950s.

The connectors are easy to use and provide a robust termination that is maintenance-free when used in a properly contained environment.

For years, screw connection junction boxes have been the standard in electrical installation. This is a vast improvement.

A wide range of Wago connectors are available, including push-in clamps for solid core cable, lever versions for stranded, and micro-sized connectors.

How to use a wago connector

Wago connectors make splicing stranded, fine stranded, and solid stranded conductors for electrical installation simple. Once you’ve cut your wire to the correct length, which can be located at the bottom of the connection, you’re ready to start.

To connect copper wires, the Wago 221 Series Lever-Nut is ideal. In most cases, 11 millimeters of wire must be stripped. Double-checking the side of your wago connector is always a good idea.

Strip your wire by roughly 10 millimeters when using the 222 Series Lever-Nuts series. The bottom of your Wago 222 series connector should be checked for accuracy. Afterwards, just open the lever, insert your wire, and re-clamp the lever. It’s that easy.

Stranded or solid conductors are clamped by the Wago Pushwire 773 Series Wall-Nut series push wire connections.

A 12-millimeter strip is the standard length of wire to be spliced. Verify the length of the strips by checking the built-in strip-length gauge. After the wire has been stripped, it should be inserted into the connector with force.

Purchasing wago connectors

Connectors for splicing conductors are available from Wago in a virtually limitless variety. With Wago connectors, terminal strips and junction boxes can be easily replaced while remaining hidden.

Additionally, Wago has a variety of connector sizes to suit a variety of needs. Wago has a connector for every type of strand, whether it’s fine, solid, or micro.

Push-in wire connections prevent the conductor from being exposed. In order to avoid harming the conductors, a good firm connection is required when connecting a conductor to terminals, so this is an important purchasing consideration.