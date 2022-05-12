Castaic High students to perform ‘Beauty and the Beast’

News release

Castaic High School is featuring “Beauty and the Beast,” with performances scheduled 7 p.m. May 17-20 at the school’s theater.

A magical re-telling of the story of Beauty and the Beast, first performed in this version by the Royal Shakespeare Company. When Beauty’s father hears that his long-lost ship packed with pearls has landed safely in harbor, he sets out on a long, difficult journey to claim his fortune and rescue his family from poverty.

But when, stumbling across a magic world belonging to a fearsome beast, he picks a rose as a present for his favorite daughter, the family find themselves in a nightmarish predicament from which only Beauty can rescue them.

This timeless tale of the true nature of beauty and the transformational power of love is brought to glorious life in Laurence Boswell’s adaptation, which draws on the origins of the tale in French folklore, and is filled with music, movement and song.

Tickets are $15 for adults, and $8 for students and seniors. More information and tickets are available by visiting our.show/beauty/beast.

Castaic High School Theatre was established in 2019, starting off with one class of students. The school now has three different theatre classes, learning about acting, performance and theater.