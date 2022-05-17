Foothill League announces girls’ lacrosse All-League teams

By Justin Vigil-Zuniga

Signal Sports Writer

The 2022 girls’ lacrosse seasons have officially come to an end in the SCV.

Valencia and West Ranch share a co-championship this season so its only fitting they share Co-Offensive player of the year titles.

Although both team’s were shorthanded and bounced from the playoffs early, all four girls’ teams in the SCV commensed great seasons.

With the end of the season, the Foothill League has announced All-League selections for girls’ lacrosse.

Foothill League Co-Offensive Player of the Year: Allison Hoffman- Freshman, West Ranch

Foothill League Co-Offensive Player of the Year: Trinity Custodia- Senior, Valencia

Hoffman and Custodia were goal machines for their teams. Hoffman poured in an unbelievable 64 goals during the regular season, a ridiculous mark for a freshman.

Custodia was a workhorse for Valencia, playing tough defense and countering hard on Viking’s fast breaks. The senior led her team to a co-league championship in her final season.

Custodia will head to Salve Regina University to continue her playing career while Hoffman will have three more years of Foothill League action with her twin sister.

First Team

Julia Hoffman, Freshman, West Ranch.

Carol Wahba, Senior, West Ranch.

Sophia O’Hara, Junior, West Ranch.

Megan Choe, Sophomore, West Ranch.

Miranda Haynie, Senior, Valencia.

Jaeda Rajpibul, Sophomore, Valencia.

Ellery O’Hara, Junior, Valencia.

Lainey Steier, Sophomore, Valencia.

Tali Tucker, Junior, Hart.

Chloe Zundel, Senior, Hart.

Kailyn Dawkins, Senior, Saugus.

Kaitlyn Catalano, Junior, Saugus.

Second Team

Bella Hines, Senior, West Ranch.

Effie Gross, Sophomore, West Ranch.

Naja Helmer, Junior, West Ranch.

Nadia Pour, Junior, West Ranch.

Carissa Montes, Senior, Valencia.

Remi Wong, Sophomore, Valencia.

Ella Onesti, Junior, Valencia.

Gianna PruDe, Freshman, Valencia.

Bella Depaco, Sophomore, Hart.

Jaidyn Schatz, Senior, Hart.

Alexa Olsen, Junior, Saugus.

Madyy Nuttall, Junior, Saugus.

Honorable Mention