Foothill League announces swim & dive All-League team 

Thomas Hadji of Valencia swims the 100 butterfly against Hart on Tuesday, 041922. Dan Watson/The Signal
Share on facebook
Share
Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on email
Email

 With the conclusion of the swim & dive season, the Foothill League has announced its All-League selections. 

 
• Boys 200 Yard Medley Relay: West Ranch. Jonathan Gim, Jason Hawkins, Kristopher Caballero Jr. and Kyle Engbrecht. 

 
• Girls 200 Yard Medley Relay: Saugus. Avery Swailes, Sydney Jackson, Bella Fisco and Riley Botton. 
 

• Boys 200 Yard Freestyle: Jonathan Gim, West Ranch. 

 
• Girls 200 Yard Freestyle: Lily Dormans, Hart. 

 
• Boys 200 Yard Individual Medley: Michael Lee, West Ranch. 

 
• Girls 200 Yard Individual Medley: Anna Brill, Hart. 

 
• Boys 50 Yard Freestyle: Jason Hawkins, West Ranch. 

 
• Girls 50 Yard Freestyle: Riley Botton, Saugus. 

 
• Boys 100 Yard Butterfly: Michael Lee, West Ranch. 

 
• Girls 100 Yard Butterfly: Bella Fisco, Saugus. 

 
• Boys 100 Yard Freestyle: Thomas Hadji, Valencia. 

 
• Girls 100 Yard Freestyle: Riley Botton, Saugus. 

 
• Boys 500 Yard Freestyle: Sebastian Villalobos, Valencia. 

 
• Girls 500 Yard Freestyle: Lily Dormans, Hart. 

 
• Boys 200 Yard Freestyle Relay: West Ranch. Michael Lee, Patrick Gant, Joonho Moon and Jason Hawkins. 

 
• Girls 200 Yard Freestyle Relay: Saugus. Riley Botton, Avery Swailes, Sydney Jackson and Bella Fisco. 

 
• Boys 100 Yard Backstroke: Jonathan Gim, West Ranch. 

 
• Girls 100 Yard Backstroke: Aly Yokoyama, Hart. 

• Boys 100 Yard Breaststroke: Luke Bezanilla, Saugus. 

 
• Girls 100 Yard Breaststroke: Bella Fisco, Saugus. 

 
• Boys 400 Yard Freestyle Relay: West Ranch. Jonathan Gim, Kyle Engbrecht, Carson Lloyd and Michael Lee. 

• Girls 400 Yard Freestyle Relay: Hart. Caitlin Brown, Lily Dormans, Aly Yokoyama and Colette Masino. 

Aly Yokoyama of Hart asks if she finished first while competing in the Girls 200 Yard Varsity IM against West Ranch on Wednesday, 033022. Dan Watson/The Signal

Justin Vigil-Zuniga

Justin Vigil-Zuniga

Justin is passionate about sports and community journalism. He covers all great sports stories across the Santa Clarita Valley. Have a story/recap to share? Contact Justin at [email protected]

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS