Foothill League announces swim & dive All-League team 

With the conclusion of the swim & dive season, the Foothill League has announced its All-League selections.



• Boys 200 Yard Medley Relay: West Ranch. Jonathan Gim, Jason Hawkins, Kristopher Caballero Jr. and Kyle Engbrecht.



• Girls 200 Yard Medley Relay: Saugus. Avery Swailes, Sydney Jackson, Bella Fisco and Riley Botton.



• Boys 200 Yard Freestyle: Jonathan Gim, West Ranch.



• Girls 200 Yard Freestyle: Lily Dormans, Hart.



• Boys 200 Yard Individual Medley: Michael Lee, West Ranch.



• Girls 200 Yard Individual Medley: Anna Brill, Hart.



• Boys 50 Yard Freestyle: Jason Hawkins, West Ranch.



• Girls 50 Yard Freestyle: Riley Botton, Saugus.



• Boys 100 Yard Butterfly: Michael Lee, West Ranch.



• Girls 100 Yard Butterfly: Bella Fisco, Saugus.



• Boys 100 Yard Freestyle: Thomas Hadji, Valencia.



• Girls 100 Yard Freestyle: Riley Botton, Saugus.



• Boys 500 Yard Freestyle: Sebastian Villalobos, Valencia.



• Girls 500 Yard Freestyle: Lily Dormans, Hart.



• Boys 200 Yard Freestyle Relay: West Ranch. Michael Lee, Patrick Gant, Joonho Moon and Jason Hawkins.



• Girls 200 Yard Freestyle Relay: Saugus. Riley Botton, Avery Swailes, Sydney Jackson and Bella Fisco.



• Boys 100 Yard Backstroke: Jonathan Gim, West Ranch.



• Girls 100 Yard Backstroke: Aly Yokoyama, Hart.

• Boys 100 Yard Breaststroke: Luke Bezanilla, Saugus.



• Girls 100 Yard Breaststroke: Bella Fisco, Saugus.



• Boys 400 Yard Freestyle Relay: West Ranch. Jonathan Gim, Kyle Engbrecht, Carson Lloyd and Michael Lee.

• Girls 400 Yard Freestyle Relay: Hart. Caitlin Brown, Lily Dormans, Aly Yokoyama and Colette Masino.