‘Free to Be Me Music Festival’ to debut June 12

News release

After a more than two-year wait, the Free to Be Me Music Festival will make its much-anticipated debut at the Canyon Country Community Center (18410 Sierra Highway) on Sunday, June 12, from 3 to 6 p.m. The Free to Be Me Music Festival celebrates Santa Clarita’s differently abled residents – and their families – with an afternoon of free live entertainment, arts and crafts, sports activities, games and more.

The Free to Be Me Music Festival is for residents of all ages, and admission is free for all attendees. In addition to live music on the outdoor event stage at the Canyon Country Community Center, the festival will feature sensory-friendly activities like a drum station, as well as face painting and photo opportunities with popular costumed characters.

The festival will include performances by Dance Studio 84 and the Replicas, and the master of ceremonies for the event will be Bill Smitrovich from the television show “Life Goes On.”

For more information about the Free to Be Me Music Festival, contact the city of Santa Clarita’s Arts and Events Office at 661-250-3787 or [email protected].