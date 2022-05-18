Golden Valley girls win CIF 

By Justin Vigil-Zuniga

Signal Sports Writer

Golden Valley track and field has a dynasty under construction with no clear finish date in sight.

The Grizzly girls ran away with the CIF Division 2 championship title while the boys’ team managed to finish third out of Division 2’s 103 schools with just three athletes competing.

Golden Valley went home with seven CIF champions, 11 new personal records, four school records and two Foothill League records.

The Foothill League now has 11 CIF champions as a whole as Hart and West Ranch had some excellent days at Moorpark High School.

Saturday still belonged to Golden Valley.

Senior Kylee Davis won the long jump and high jump championships. Davis set a school record clearing the bar, set at 5 feet and 8 inches in the high jump. The senior also flew in the long jump, eventually landing with a mark of 19 feet, 1.5 inches.

“[Kylee’s] amazing, person first,” Golden Valley head coach Lonnie Davis. “We’re definitely going to miss her. She’s definitely left her mark on this team, on and off the field.”

Kylee will graduate a five-time CIF champion.

Grizzlies’ sophomore Meagan Humphries finished just behind Kylee in both events.

Adonjiah Currie continued her dominance in the girls’ 200-meter dash with a 23.82 finish and is officially the CIF champ.

Currie and Kylee also helped the girls 4×100 relay team take home the CIF crown. The pair along with Tylar Gallien and Nevaeh Williams finished in 46.41 seconds.

Ta’ahja Fann also had a great day with a PR in the 100-meter but fell .03 seconds short of the top of the podium.

On the boys’ side, Elijha Ellis took home CIF titles in the long and triple jumps. The Sacramento State commit set a school record in the triple with a mark of 48 feet, 3.5 inches. Ellis then set a Foothill League record in the long jump, landing in 24 feet, 2.5 inches.

Golden Valley’s Elijha Ellis, senior, participates in the Varsity Boys Long Jump event during the Foothill League Track Finals at Cougar Stadium in College of the Canyons on Thursday, April 28, 2022. Chris Torres/The Signal

TJ Wiggins has been improving all season in the discus throw and shot put. The Long Beach state commit recently broke the school record in discus but set a new league record on Saturday with a heave of 196 feet, 1 inch.

“[I had] a lot of improvement this year from beginning to the end and I’m just excited to be a part of this.”

Lonnie described Kylee Davis and Wiggins as two leaders on the team who really keep the team’s engine running.

Wiggins had never heard of discus back in his freshman year. Lonnie saw Wiggins heading to class and got the freshman to try out. Wiggins was throwing about 84 feet when he first started. Three years later, he is one of seven CIF champions and nearing 200 feet.

“I feel like everyone on the team has stepped up this year,” said Wiggins. “We have a fantastic coaching staff. Everyone understands the GV culture and we really lived up to the hype.”

West Ranch would return home with three CIF champions.

Christopher Goode cracked his top mark in the state in the 400-meter and finished Saturday’s race in a blazing 46.94 record. Goode notched the fastest time of the day in any division. The senior also finished second in the boys’ 200.

Alexis Fernandez took home the girls’ 3200-meter crown after finishing in 10 minutes and 46.95 seconds, a 10-second drop from her preliminaries time.

“We paced her this season so she’d peak at the right time,” said Wildcats head coach Chris Taylor. “It looks like she’s starting to peak. She’s only getting better from here. The race she ran last week will catapult her into the right state of mind.”

Billie Issa won the boys’ 3200 after a 9 minute and 7.65-second finish.

“[Issa’s] very competitive, he understands his opponent,” said Taylor. “He paces himself and we still haven’t seen the best from him. The best is yet to come.”

Issa just beat out the runner-up, Hart’s Jaden Wiley. The Indians also had Owen Ahten finish in the top-five.

Hart’s sole CIF champion would be Laura Brennan, who won shot put with a throw of 40 feet, 0.06 inches.

The athletes will return to Moorpark to compete with the best in all Southern Section divisions to decide who heads to state.

“We’re looking forward to getting out of this meet healthy and having everyone advance,” said Lonnie. “If everyone is able to do what they did this past weekend, everyone moves on. We’re definitely excited.”

The Foothill League teams head back to Moorpark High School Saturday at 11 a.m.