Laurie Morgan solo art show, ‘The World Through My Eyes’

News release

Laurie Morgan will be exhibiting her solo art show, entitled “The World Through My Eyes,” at the Canyon Theatre Guild, 24242 Main St., in Old Town Newhall, from May 13 through July 11. An artist’s reception is scheduled 2-5 p.m. Saturday, May 21.

“I invite you to make it a day in Old Town Newhall,” said Morgan. “Come for the reception, have dinner at one of the many fine restaurants on Main Street. Then enjoy the hilarious musical comedy at the Canyon Theatre Guild: ‘Something Rotten,’ playing May 13-June 19.”

“Painting is a true love. I’m thrilled rendering on canvas the sights I see in my world travels. I’m intrigued by historical architecture and my art may contain parts of a house, castle, cottage, cabin, or other structures. Many of my paintings have windows or doors, arches and pathways. These mean to me ‘adventure, surprise and levels of spirituality.’ Equally I love flowers and gardens and try to include them wherever I can; often inspired by my own garden,” said Morgan. “I enjoy all mediums: pastels, watercolor, acrylic and oils.”

A professional musician/singer/actress since 1974, Morgan began performing in 1999 at the Canyon Theatre Guild, and later directing. She joined the Santa Clarita Artists Association in 2006, wearing many hats, including president. CTG and SCAA, both nonprofits, are working together to bring performing and visual art to Santa Clarita.

Morgan’s art has been exhibited at The Gallery of Santa Clarita, City Hall, Canyon Theatre Guild, The Main, Fast Frame Valencia, Newhall Library, Newhall Community Center, La Galeria Gitana, Santa Paula Gallery, Teacision Valencia, Lonny Chapman Theatre and JET Studios in NoHo, and other art fairs and shows throughout L.A. County. Her work is in personal collections worldwide. She has three sons and has lived in Newhall since 1988, with her husband of 36 years.

To preview Morgan’s art, see: www.lauriemorgan.biz.