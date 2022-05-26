Pride Picnic returns June 5

News release

The SCV Pride Committee, made up of Queer SCV, PFLAG SCV, and the SCV LGBTQ Center, will be celebrating Pride Month this year by hosting the community SCV Pride Picnic 2022.

The event is scheduled 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, June 5, at Dr. Richard Rioux Park, 26233 Faulkner Drive, Stevenson Ranch.

This year’s event will include games, prizes, resources, live music, open-mic, and a drag show. Snacks, beverages, and bottled water will be provided by the SCV Pride Committee. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own picnic baskets and blankets.

Throughout the afternoon, there will be several forms of live entertainment: drag performances, music from an all LGBTQ+ mariachi band, as well as an open-mic for creatively inclined community members to participate.

PFLAG SCV is the extended family of the LGBTQ+ population in the Santa Clarita Valley community. Made up of parents, family members, allies and LGBTQ loved ones, PFLAG was established in Santa Clarita in 1988 to assist families with LGBTQ children at a time when there was much apprehension, misunderstanding, and antipathy toward the gay community.

Queer SCV was launched in 2018 with the purpose of building community and reducing social isolation for LGBTQ+ residents. This is accomplished through hosting a variety of inclusive, intersectional social events like game nights, Rainbow Reads book club, hiking and more.

SCV LGBTQ Center started in 2020 with a vision to address the lack of dedicated physical spaces for local LGBTQ+ community and resources. The organization is made up of several members and allies of the local LGBTQ community, working toward the goal of establishing a permanent location to act as an LGBTQ resource hub and community center in the SCV.

For additional information about SCV Pride Picnic 2022, visit: linktr.ee/scvpride and scvpride.org.