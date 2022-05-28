Robert Lamoureux | We failed inspection. Now what?

Question: Robert, this is Susan W. I live here in Canyon Country and finally after all of these years we were able to put a pool in. At the final inspection we did not pass because the heater is installed against the house below a second-story bathroom sliding window. The inspector says that the gases from the heater could go into the house.

Oh my goodness, this work is all done and now we are in a quandary. What do we do? Please help, we are beyond knowing where to turn at this point.

Answer: Susan, a possible solution to this problem would be to change the sliding window to a fixed and install an exhaust fan into the bathroom to compensate for the humidity. I recommend making an appointment with your inspector at his office and discuss this option with him. It would be by far much less expensive and solve the issue at hand.

Though this is a big and understandable frustration for you the homeowner, I see this as yet another example of the value of the Building and Safety Department. They are invaluable and this is a perfect example of why. Catching this error is potentially saving lives.

You will have to pull a permit for the window so that it also is installed properly, but I believe this may be a good solution where the inspector may issue a variance to you. Please give me the update later, I hope this idea works. Best of luck.