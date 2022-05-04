SCV Senior Center to host Celebrity Waiter Dinner

News Release

Celebrity Waiter is the signature fundraising event for the Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center. Due to the great success of last year’s event, it will continue to be held totally outside in the spacious Bella Vida Courtyard and surrounding grounds on Saturday, July 16.

This year’s theme – announced by the senior center’s Celebrity Waiter co-chairs Melanie Meyer and Elizabeth Hopp – is “A Night in Hollywood — Under the Stars.”

Sponsorships are now available and range in price from $2,000 to $10,000, which includes seating for up to 10 guests, wine, special gifts, local print and social media recognition and much more. This year the Celebrity Waiters/Ambassadors to be honored are food service volunteers who continued to serve during the pandemic.

Guests can enjoy pre-dinner cocktails then bid at a live auction, which will feature some unique experiences including travel packages.

Proceeds from this annual event will help support the programs and services offered by the SCV Senior Center located at 27180 Golden Valley Road in Santa Clarita.

For additional information and table sponsorship reservations, contact Christine Arnold at 661-259-9444, ext. 143, or [email protected].