SCV Water offers free gardening class Saturday

News release

Even though the mega-drought is here, you can still effectively irrigate your landscape. To learn how, you can join the Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency’s free virtual gardening class, Irrigation Basics for a Sustainable Landscape, on Saturday at 9 a.m.

This class focuses on drip irrigation, its uses, components, and how to install a drip system in your landscape.

For many, landscape irrigation can seem tricky, but it doesn’t have to be. In the workshop you can to learn why switching to a more sustainable way to irrigate your landscape is water-wise and accessible from John Windsor, a certified arborist and California certified nurseryman.

“Irrigation basics emphasizes irrigation system anatomy, troubleshooting and efficiency,” said Tim Wheeler, owner and head instructor of The Wheeler Co. “It has never been more important than now, with the persistent drought, to ensure that water being used to irrigate the landscape is used efficiently.”

Attendees can expect the class to last about an hour, followed by a question-and-answer session.

If you missed the live course, all presentations are recorded and available for viewing on the agency’s website one week after the class.

The gardening classes are free, but attendees must register before the event. To register for the Irrigation Basics for a Sustainable Landscape class or to view the 2022 class schedule, visit: yourscvwater.com/gardening-classes.