Should Engagement Rings Be About The Price Tag?

If you are lucky enough to have found someone you want to spend the rest of your life with, the chances are you’ve started thinking about the future. Marriage, a home, children, grandchildren. There is everything and anything to look forward to, but it all starts with just one thing. The engagement ring.

Often the act of proposing can be scary, but buying the engagement ring can be even more so. Many people assume that the value of an engagement ring is in the price tag. The more the ring costs, then the more valuable and precious it is to the beholder. But this could not be further from the truth. In fact, understanding the value of the ring comes in understanding the values of the partner you are going to gift it to.

The Engagement Ring Is A Symbol Of Your Love

The best thing about an engagement ring is that it symbolizes everything you have gone through and everything that you are about to embark on. It is all of this, enwrapped in a gift designed for your partner, and so it has to be perfect for them. Look at their current jewellery and see what they prefer. Do they wear gold? Do they wear silver? Is their jewellery quite loud, or is it more minimalistic? You will know what they like because you’ve been with them enough to know what they wear and what they feel comfortable in. More important than any rock or price tag is a simple, minimalist tone scheme.

It Should Reflect Their Personality

A carat or cut of a stone does not necessarily equate to a perfect ring. In fact, more people today tend to go for rings that are based around their personality rather than anything showy. Bear this in mind when picking out a ring for your partner. Making sure to visit jewellers and browse around online can help you find a picture of a ring that matches your partner. You will know it when you see it, but you can also pre-empt the search by recognizing your partner’s personality and working out if you can implant it into the ring.

Additionally, there are plenty of rings that can revolve around one’s faith. If they are Jewish, for instance, then going to nadavart website can give you lots of examples of beautiful Judaica rings which can be a perfect match for them.

There Is No Science To It

The truth is, no matter what you might read, there is no science to buying the perfect ring. Quite the opposite, a ring is all about emotion. It’s about the love you have for your partner, and you will find it in the jewellery that you gift her. No price tag can be put on you and your partner’s future happiness, and so there is no price tag which can be put on the ring that symbolizes it. Just make sure to think about what works, what looks good, and what will feel right to place on your partner’s finger when you ask the question.