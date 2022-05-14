Stephen Smith | A Time for Decision on States’ Rights

With the possible overturning of Roe v. Wade, please do not be confused or succumb to the arguments being made by malignant narcissistic Democrats who have not read the ruling or understand that it takes the issue of who should rule on abortion away from nine unaccountable, unelected people in black robes with a lifetime appointment, and returns it back to “We the people.”

The overturning is not based on abortion rights. It is based on a lack of jurisdiction or authority. Abortion is not addressed in the U.S. Constitution. This is a state’s rights and people’s issue.

The 10th Amendment states, “The powers not delegated to the United States by the Constitution, nor prohibited by it to the States, are reserved to the States respectively, or to the people.”

Joe Biden said he is not willing to leave the decision to the people. So much for protecting our democracy. Re-Malignant Narcissist.

The Fifth Amendment states persons may not “be deprived of life, liberty, or property, without due process of law.”

The issue should be not about what a woman may do with her body, it is whether the yet-to-be-born or recently born has personhood. The aborted, (murdered) “child” (per Joe Biden) never had its day in court.

Fourteenth Amendment: “No State shall make or enforce any law which shall abridge the privileges or immunities of citizens of the United States; nor shall any State deprive any person of life, liberty, or property, without due process of law; nor deny to any person within its jurisdiction the equal protection of the laws.”

Are developing babies being denied due process of law and their personhood?

There should be no disagreement that a zygote is a stage of human life. We were all one once.

Before we address abortion rights, we first must decide when does personhood begin. Perhaps we should consider the “Medical Definition of quickening; the first motion of a fetus in the uterus felt by the mother usually somewhat before the middle of the period of gestation.” (Merriam-Webster).

Is a zygote, a viable fetus, or a teenager, a person? Is a zygote really the same as a cancer or a wart? Is a fetus and a mother the same person or is the mother a host entrusted to care for the fetus by natural law?

Ronald Reagan argued that even the fetus has property rights under California law and that if a pregnant woman was murdered the perpetrator can be charged with a double murder.

Tough questions that need to be addressed before establishing the conditions of when a woman has a right to choose to abort her “child.” (Per Joe Biden.)

Just asking! Why are abortion advocates claiming that parents do not have rights over their children’s education, but do have the right to terminate the life of future generations without due process of law?

Wanted: Do you know the location of the person who wrote the following seditious words?

“Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.”

The person, James Madison, does not believe in democracy, owns a plantation, as do many of his political associates, supports the Alien and Sedition Act, and failed to prevent the burning of the White House.

His most famous documents are not consistent with the wisdom of our scholars, Democrat politicians, and media. Clearly his beliefs and words contributed to the seditious acts of Jan. 6. Please report any information or writings you may have about this dangerous perverted person to:

Attn. Nina Jankowicz M.N.

“Disinformation Governance Board” (AKA Ministry of Truth)

Department of Homeland Security.

2707 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave SE,

Washington, DC 20528-0525

Big Brother Biden (AKA Uncle Joe) and the collective are grateful for your participation to insure that:

“Every record has been destroyed or falsified, every book rewritten, every picture has been repainted, every statue and street building has been renamed, every date has been altered. And the process is continuing day by day and minute by minute. History has stopped. Nothing exists except an endless present in which the Party is always right.” (George Orwell, “1984”)

Long live the Republic!

Got to go! Homeland Security is pounding on my door. It seems that satire directed at the state, or any Democrat has been declared a federal felony and all rights of habeas corpus have been discontinued. Publius. (Nom de Plume found in the Federalist Papers.)

Just a reminder, under the Constitution, rights are not what government must do for you, rights are what the government may not do to you.

Blessings.

Stephen Smith is a Santa Clarita resident. “Right Here, Right Now” appears Saturdays and rotates among local Republicans.