SCV Sheriff’s Station Community Academy returning

News release

Are you interested in how sheriff’s deputies serve the community? Want to learn about the inner workings of community protection within the Santa Clarita Valley? The SCV Sheriff’s Station will soon be accepting applications for its “Community Academy,” a seven-week course covering such topics as patrol procedures, jail operations, detective bureau investigations and more.

The Community Academy will meet every Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m., beginning July 19, and conclude Aug. 30, at the SCV Sheriff’s Station community room.

The application filing period will open Monday, June 13, with a deadline of Saturday, June 25, for Santa Clarita Valley residents 18 years and older. Those interested in applying must email SCV Deputy Borbon of Community Relations at [email protected]