Barger to present ‘Live at the Arboretum’ with Sara Evans

News release

Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger is presenting the return of the fourth annual summer concert festival “Live at the Arboretum” with superstar country singer Sara Evans on Saturday, July 2, at 6:15 p.m. at the Los Angeles County Arboretum and Botanical Gardens.

This summer’s “Live at the Arboretum” concert continues the success of previous acts Dwight Yoakam, Trace Adkins and the debut of the festival in 2017 with LeAnn Rimes. The concert is presented by Barger, in partnership with the Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation, the Los Angeles Arboretum Foundation, and the Pasadena POPS.

Winner of the Academy of Country Music’s Top Female Vocalist award, Sara Evans has had five No. 1 singles, has sold millions of records, and claimed a Country Music Association trophy for her signature song, “Born To Fly.” Audiences will be able to sing along to this and her other No. 1 hits “A Little Bit Stronger,” “No Place That Far,” “Suds in the Bucket,” “A Real Fine Place to Start,” live for one night only at the lush grounds of the Los Angeles County Arboretum.

Spacious circular table seating with linens and lawn seating are both available for picnicking with family and friends. The venue also features a variety of food trucks and two beverage centers serving wine, beer, coffee and soft drinks.

Lawn seats start at $15, with table seats at $25, $35 and $55. Tickets are available by calling the box office at 626-793-7172, online at PasadenaSymphony-Pops.org, or at the Arboretum on the day of the concert.

Gates open at 5:30 p.m. for picnicking. Guests are welcome to bring their own food and drink, or can visit one of the many onsite food vendors. The concert will begin at 6:15 p.m. with a supporting opening act. Sara Evans will perform at 7:30 p.m.

The Los Angeles County Arboretum is located at 301 North Baldwin Avenue, Arcadia. Onsite parking will be available.