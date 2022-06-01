Bike to Work Challenge winners announced

News release

The city of Santa Clarita has announced the winners of the 18th annual Bike to Work Challenge, which took place May 16 through May 20. Local employees took to their bikes and visited five pit stops located throughout the city on May 19.

A total of 15 business teams participated in the event, totaling more than 153 reported employees. As a result of combining riding days for all riders during the week-long challenge, an estimated total of 505 commuter vehicle rides were removed from the road.

The following businesses were selected as category winners in the competition and received gift cards to a restaurant of their choice:

• Small Business – Big Fish Audio Inc., with 28.57% participation.

• Medium Business – Meadows Elementary School, with 9.09% participation.

• Large Business – B&B Manufacturing, with 12.9% participation.

“The city would like to thank everyone who participated in this year’s Bike to Work Challenge,” said a prepared statement from the city. “This competition helps raise awareness about green transportation alternatives in the city.”

For additional information about the city of Santa Clarita’s annual Bike to Work Challenge, contact Scott Bachrach, project technician for the city’s Environmental Services Division, at 661-286-4173 or visit GreenSantaClarita.com.