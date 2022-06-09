Contestants invited to bring the heat at 10th Annual SCV Charity Chili Cook-off

News release

The 10th Annual SCV Charity Chili Cook-off is expected to come with some severe heat: hot, chili-pepper heat. The Annual Charity Event is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 28.

“This fun event has become increasingly popular each year, making a difference for the organizations it has supported over the years,” said event co-chair Steve Portaro.

Along with Co-founder Nicole Stinson, he expects this year’s event to sell out.

“The SCV Charity Chili Cook-off is a great event to meet up after work with your co-workers and friends, and family, taste some spectacular chili, enjoy a cocktail, dance, bid on silent auction items, and most importantly, raise some money for charity,” Stinson said.

This year’s event will be held at the new MB2 Entertainment at 21516 Golden Triangle Road, Santa Clarita.

Attendees will get to taste 40 chilis, listen to a live band and DJ, dance, bid on live and silent auction items, and, in addition, will be able to buy tickets for bowling, VR headset games, arcade, laser tag, axe throwing, golf simulator, mini golf and go-karts.

The fee to enter to compete and cook chili is $125. Prizes will be awarded to the best three chilis: People’s Choice and Judges Choice categories and Best Decorated Booth.

The event begins at 5:30 p.m. and general admission is $40. Many advance-purchase VIP tickets are available for $75, including early entry at 5 p.m., one drink ticket, souvenir glass, VIP lounge access, VIP hors d’oeuvres, and MB2 bucks to enjoy at the event. To register as a chili cooker, sponsor, volunteer, or purchase tickets, visit SCVCharityChiliCookoff.com