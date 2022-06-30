Deputies: Man, woman arrested while possessing multiple stolen credit cards

A man and woman from Sylmar were arrested last week after they were reportedly found to be in possession of a number of stolen credit cards and drug paraphernalia, according to law enforcement officials.

According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, the arrest stems from a Special Assignment Team operation in Stevenson Ranch that resulted in a traffic stop for a vehicle without registration tags near Weldon Canyon Road and The Old Road on June 23.

“As deputies contacted the occupants of the vehicle, they learned the male passenger was on active parole and the female driver did not possess a driver’s license,” said Arriaga. “During a search of the vehicle, deputies discovered numerous debit cards named to various parties, other than the occupants of the vehicle, as well as drug paraphernalia.”

They were both booked on suspicion of identity theft and possession of drug paraphernalia and subsequently released on citation to appear in court at a later date, according to Arriaga.