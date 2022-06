Sixty members of Canyon High School’s Eco-Chicos Environmental Club teamed up with the Santa Clarita chapter of Citizens’ Climate Lobby last month to remove the equivalent of 89 large garbage bags full of plastic and other trash from the Santa Clara River bed. The groups cleaned the area between the bike path and riverbed along Soledad Canyon Road from Commuter Way to Bouquet Canyon Road.

From left: Brooke McCoy, Jennica Noche, and Briana McCoy pick up trash in the Santa Clara River bed. Photo courtesy of Cher Gilmore