Fire forces closure of Canyon Country dental office

A fire that started early Sunday morning after a car crashed into the Rainbow Dental Center in Canyon Country has forced the office to close, business officials said.

According to Esteban Benitez, a spokesman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department, first responders took the call at 12:42 a.m. on Sunday of a fire at a commercial building in the 26900 block of Rainbow Glen Drive. They arrived on the scene about seven minutes later, he said, and knocked the blaze down by around 1:18.

A representative of the business said the collision and flames destroyed the premises.

“We are deeply grateful that our staff were not on site when the accident occurred, and we hope that the passengers in the car will recover from their serious injuries,” said Kimberly Wyard, CEO of Northeast Valley Health Corp., which operates the dental office. “Our first objective is to transfer patient care to our other dental facilities and to relocate our much-needed staff where they can continue to care for patients.”

The loss of the facility will expedite the company’s plans to relocate to a larger facility in 2023, Wyard said.

According to Benitez, three individuals were transported to a nearby hospital with injuries. He did not say if their injuries were severe and had no further details about their condition Tuesday morning.