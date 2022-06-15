Garcia to host taxpayer problem-solving session

News release

Rep. Mike Garcia, R-Santa Clarita, announced he will be holding a taxpayer problem-solving event on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at College of the Canyons. The event is open to constituents in California’s 25th District who are experiencing issues with their taxes. With the help of the Taxpayer Advocate Service, constituents who make an appointment can receive one-on-one assistance.

“California has some of the highest taxes in the nation. For too many, tax season is a burden that comes with a significant amount of stress,” said Garcia. “The goal of this event is to help as many people in the district as we can. I’m looking forward to providing my constituents with the resources they need to navigate tax problems.”

While Garcia seeks to help all constituents with tax-related issues, appointments are required to attend the event. Appointments can be made by calling Alma at 559-548-9309.

The event is planned to be held in the COC University Center Building, Room 272, at 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Santa Clarita.