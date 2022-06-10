Henry Mayo to launch new women’s health education series

News release

On Wednesday, June 22, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital will launch Girl Talk, a new health education series for women.

Girl Talk is both a social and an informative series that will allow women to pose questions to local medical experts in a relaxed atmosphere. The format will be free-flowing and not rushed, with no set presentations. Attendees will have ample time to explore medical subjects that are of interest to them. Refreshments and appetizers will be served

The first Girl Talk session will focus on breast health. Henry Mayo breast surgeon Amanda Woodworth, MD, and radiologist Anjali Date, MD, along with oncology nurse navigator Colleen Audra Arevalo, RN, will be the medical experts at this first session. It will be held on June 22 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. in the Henry Mayo Center on the Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital campus. Those wishing to attend can sign up at henrymayo.com/girltalk.

“We are pleased to introduce this new format where women can come together, socialize and get health information that is important to them,” said Adrienne Thompson, Henry Mayo’s community events coordinator. “We encourage people to sign up early as attendance is limited.”