How to Activate Your Data All in One Place

Data is great to have. But are you really maximizing the opportunities you have with it?

Back in the day, it was exciting to just be able to capture data. But as the ability to capture data has become more and more streamlined, many businesses find themselves overwhelmed by the sheer volume of data they are getting and are not able to put it all to good use.

This is where understanding how data activation comes into play is so important. If you are able to streamline the data collection, organization and analysis, you will be able to make better-informed decisions for your company.

More and more companies are determined to become proficient with data activation. And we are here to help with exactly that.

Understanding Data Activation

What exactly is data activation? And why it is more important to master than ever before? Basically, it is the new and improved way of creating a great data stack for your company that will be able to help drive data-informed decisions and encourage meaningful action for business success.

When it comes to bringing this to life in your actual work environment, it also means that all the right people on all the right teams will be able to make the most of of the data sets and access them in the right way.

Having unique data models in your warehouse is the key to activating it with ease. And nowadays with the right platforms, you will be able to do just that.

To help support you in your quest to activate your data all in one place, we’re sharing all there is to know and exactly how to do it!

How it All Began

Back in the day, reverse ETL was as many people relied upon when it came to databases and activating data warehouses. It would, in most cases, be a very manual process that could take a lot of time and energy to complete. There was a risk for human error too and it was quite a tedious task.

Then, the term operational analytics came into play. IT was finding ways to use those data sets and use them for the operational functionality of a business.

Nowadays, it has evolved to data activation and making sure that the data is driving organizations in a data-driven way that is actually in line with overall business goals. But in a way that does not require tedious tasks or risk of significant human error.

Data activation is essentially the evolution of reverse ETL. But what really sets it apart is the ability to utilize various frameworks for various business objectives. This includes the likes of us objects/products, events, audience segments, and notifications.

The Frameworks to Utilize for Data Activation

If you want to make sure you use your data warehouse properly, then you will want to make sure you are activating it in the right way. So it is important to understand the frameworks that you need to use to get the right data sets for the right objectives.

Framework 1: Objects

Understanding how your customers interact with objects that are associated with your business—whether it be a tile in an email campaign or an actual product—is essential for overall business success. You will want to easily map out their interactions and overall decision-making. It is important for numerous departments to have access to this data, like the sales and marketing departments. With this, you can easily activate data to see if a product is selling well with a certain audience group or if a certain email campaign is creating interest.

Framework 2: Syncing Event Trends

Another important framework to understand when it comes to data activation is how certain events impact consumer decisions. You will want to know what moments have a high impact on purchasing decisions. Event syncing can even be specified down to a color on an email campaign from the marketing team.

Framework 3: Notification Automation

The next framework that will allow you to activate your data is the notification framework. This is automated messaging that is sent to relevant members when certain data in the warehouse becomes available to them. For instance, it can be set up to have a message sent out that sends a message to the sales team around product information.

Framework 4: Audience Analysis

Understanding what different audience groups are doing in association to your business is so important. That is why this framework will allow you to get data sets and alerts when customers engage, post or review a product or your business online. You will be able to proactively engage with them and help your brand reputation.

Conclusion

Activating your data warehouse is so important in this day in age and will certainly give you a competitive advantage.