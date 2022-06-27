How To Do SEO for Ecommerce Website

Every eCommerce entrepreneur ants consistent and high-quality traffic. In this article, we will teach you how to make it happen by using basics of the search engine optimization. Let’s find out how to use SEO to increase sales and grow your brand.

What is SEO and why does it matter for eCommerce websites?

SEO is a process by which content is created and enhanced in a way that makes finding them on search engines like Google, Yahoo, and Bing easier. When you type a search term into Google, the search engine result page (SERP) gives us a few paid ads and ten organic unpaid search results below them. The goal of SEO is to rank within these ten organic search results.

How to use SEO for eCommerce Stores? Ecommerce SEO is used for optimizing online stores. For example, you can write long descriptions with necessary keywords on every product page. Another example of SEO for an eCommerce site is getting backlinks from relevant websites to improve the ranking position of your eCommerce store.

Implementing a strong SEO strategy for your eCommerce website is a must. If your website doesn’t show up in the SERPs, you’re missing out on important access to your eCommerce customers. SEO makes your products visible to potential customers.

Keyword research for eCommerce websites

The first step in your SEO eCommerce strategy should be keyword research. This step is very important, your target keywords should rank easily, have a decent search volume, and have a high conversion rate.

When conducting keyword research, specialists pay special attention to informational keywords. These keywords usually get very good search volume. Search volume is the number of times that users search for a given term. But, when it comes to eCommerce, you should be less concerned with the quantity metrics like the number of visitors and more concerned about the quality of those visitors. Having a lot of traffic is great, but eCommerce businesses need people who are coming for the right reasons.

Focus your keyword research on the people who are most likely to buy what you are selling. That’s why it is important to rank for the commercial keywords that show buying intent. For example, “buy men’s T-shirt”.

eCommerce SEO tools

Google Analytics

The first and most obvious option is Google Analytics. This tool records, visualizes, and analyzes website statistics to help your e-commerce business grow. Google Analytics gives you the ability to link website traffic to various sources, you can also use eCommerce tracking to record purchases.

To measure lead generation or track your website in Google Analytics, you have a feature called real-time reporting. Google Analytics is always a good idea no matter if you have a small or a large business. This tool is the best for measuring your eCommerce website performance.

Ahrefs

Ahrefs is a powerful eCommerce SEO tool that is a must-have for any online business. This tool is great for conducting keyword research, doing competitor analysis, starting link building, etc. Ahrefs is an amazing tool for quick and efficient SEO audits.

With this tool, you can find broken links on your website and understand your website’s ranking. Ahrefs also is useful when it comes to conducting a backlink analysis.

SEMRush

SEMRush is a popular SEO tool that is similar to Ahrefs. This tool is great if you need to optimize your eCommerce store and your conversion rate. SEMRush provides you with all the necessary information for identifying posts ranking high, and finding out which ones require improvement.

SEMRush is an amazing choice for keyword research, particularly for PPC keywords. You can use this tool to identify major keywords, track positions, discover competitors, integrate Google Data Studio, and conduct hyper-targeting with the help of ZIP codes.

Keyword targeting for eCommerce websites

Keyword targeting is quite an important part of the SEO strategy for eCommerce websites. It shows your banner ad to potential customers who search your keywords or visit websites with your keywords.

So, how does it work? When a user enters a keyword into Google, a SERP will appear with both paid ads and organic results. When users select results from the organic list and go to a web page, they will see your banner ad in a widget. But it’s not just for Google searches. For example, if a potential customer has landed on a website containing the keywords you want to target, your ad may be shown, if the web page contains an ad widget.

Page optimization for eCommerce websites

Page optimization is the process of improving a website’s position in search results using SEO. This process doesn’t have a particular standard. But, we made a list of the most common elements of page optimization:

Tech optimization

Server speed . Speeding up server response times is quite important because search engines consider it a part of their evaluation for ranking. For example, if your eCommerce site is built with Magento you can use Magento speed optimization tactics to improve it.

. Speeding up server response times is quite important because search engines consider it a part of their evaluation for ranking. For example, if your eCommerce site is built with Magento you can use Magento speed optimization tactics to improve it. Source code . Effective source code is easier for Googlebot to index.

. Effective source code is easier for Googlebot to index. IP addresses. Try to have a unique IP address for each of your web projects. This tells search engines that the website is one of a kind.

Content

Text . The goal of text optimization is to create text that is built around particular combinations of terms and entire keyword clouds.

. The goal of text optimization is to create text that is built around particular combinations of terms and entire keyword clouds. Graphics . The image is an important part of the content elements that should be optimized. Successfully optimized images can help increase the relevancy of content and rank on its own in Google Image Search.

. The image is an important part of the content elements that should be optimized. Successfully optimized images can help increase the relevancy of content and rank on its own in Google Image Search. Videos. As with images, similar rules apply to videos. Pay special attention to ensuring the visual content offered on their pages is actually viewable by users.

Internal links and structure

URL structure . Check if your website has search engine-friendly URLs and if the existing URLs are logically related to each other.

. Check if your website has search engine-friendly URLs and if the existing URLs are logically related to each other. Mobile optimization . Tailor website content so that it can be easily accessed and viewed on mobile devices such as smartphones or tablets.

. Tailor website content so that it can be easily accessed and viewed on mobile devices such as smartphones or tablets. File sizes. Large content can significantly increase page load time. Try to keep file sizes as small as possible.

Technical SEO Checklist

Refresh Page Experience – Key Metrics

The new Google page engagement signals merge Core Web Vitals with their existing search signals, including mobile-friendliness, safe browsing, HTTPS security, and intrusive interstitial advertising recommendations.

Find crawl errors

Make sure that your site does not have crawl errors. Crawl errors happen when a search engine attempts to navigate to a page on your website but fails.

Fix broken links

Poor link structure can cause a poor user experience for both humans and search engines.

Update the target URL or remove the link if it doesn’t exist anymore, that’s how you can fix the broken link.

Get rid of any duplicate or low-quality content

Make sure your site doesn’t have duplicate or low-quality content. Duplicate content can be caused by page replication from faceted navigation, having multiple live versions of a site, and scraping or copying content.

Switch your site to HTTPS

It is quite odd to still use HTTP in 2022. HTTPS protects your visitors’ data. The provided data is encrypted for hacking or data leakage prevention.

Final thoughts

Now you know how to implement an SEO strategy for an eCommerce website. Using this knowledge, you can compete with the big brands by appearing in the SERPs.