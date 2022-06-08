Inaugural Cheri Fleming Shining Star Legacy Award illuminates dedication, volunteerism

News release

Soroptimist International of Greater Santa Clarita Valley is presenting the inaugural Cheri Fleming Shining Star Legacy Award at a luncheon on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Hyatt Regency Valencia, 24500 Town Center Drive in Valencia.

In addition to the award recognition, a tea room fashion show by Assistance League and Closet on Main will accompany a live auction, which includes a personal item curated from the Cheri Fleming Collection.

“The idea for the Cheri Fleming Shining Star Award came from a desire to honor Cheri and to keep her memory alive,” said Pam Ingram, event founder and co-chair with fellow Soroptimist Kim Kurowski. “Cheri always encouraged and inspired others to participate in the community. We asked nonprofits to nominate someone within their organizations who has done something truly spectacular in the past year and someone Cheri would have been proud to mentor.”

Cheri Fleming was a Santa Clarita community leader, industry professional, business owner, philanthropist, mentor and volunteer, who died from natural causes in November 2020 following a brief illness resulting from a brain aneurysm.

“I know Cheri would be so thrilled that her memory continues to inspire others,” said Don Fleming, Cheri’s husband and owner of Valencia Acura. “I’ve never met anyone as energetic, positive and selfless as Cheri. I will forever be so proud of all she did for others to help make our community a better place.”

One recipient out of 19 nominations will be selected to receive the Cheri Fleming Shining Star Award. This year’s honorees and nominating organizations are:

• Abigail Alvidrez, nominated by the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita.

• Brittany Barlog, nominated by JCI Santa Clarita.

• Renee Berlin, nominated by Carousel Ranch Inc.

• Melanie Cotterell, nominated by Assistance League Santa Clarita.

• Staci Daniels-Sommer, nominated by Soroptimist of Valencia.

• Nickie De Tolve, nominated by Samuel Dixon Family Health Center.

• Cheryl Gray, nominated by Circle of Hope Inc.

• Elizabeth Goff, nominated by the SCV Senior Center.

• Jennifer Gregg, nominated by Bridge to Home.

• Jean La Corte, nominated by the Child and Family Center.

• Jill Mellady, nominated by College of the Canyons Foundation.

• Nicole Miller, nominated by the Zonta Club of Santa Clarita.

• Patty Norona, nominated by Single Mothers Outreach.

• Carolyn Olsen, nominated by Fostering Youth Independence.

• Tiffany Olson, nominated by Straightening Reins Foundation.

• Linda Pedersen, nominated by Rotary of Santa Clarita Valley.

• Lindsay Schlick, nominated by the SCV Chamber of Commerce.

• Holly Schroeder, nominated by Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Foundation.

• Natalie Slater, nominated by the Michael Hoefflin Foundation.

All proceeds from this event benefit the Cheri Fleming Legacy Fund through Soroptimist International, established in Cheri’s honor to ensure that her influence and impact to help others will shine eternally.

Tickets are $75 and available at www.sigscv.org/cheri-fleming-shining-star-legacy-award or by contacting Pam Ingram at 661-312-4428 or email [email protected]