Landmark Opera Company to stage ‘Carmen’

News release

Landmark Opera Company is scheduled Wednesday to stage one of the world’s most beloved operas, Georges Bizet’s “Carmen,” at Santa Clarita United Methodist Church.

The performance is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. at the church, 26640 Bouquet Canyon Road, Saugus. Parking is free. Landmark’s “Carmen” will be a fully staged production sung in French with English supertitles.

Landmark Opera Company is a nonprofit 501(c)3 organization founded by Carol Lande and Mark S. Goodman in 2017. Its mission is to bring abbreviated-length grand opera and operetta to local Los Angeles communities, while donating back to the performance venues.

“Landmark Opera is a troupe of performers who sing both principal and chorus roles in our two to three high-quality and affordable theatrical productions per year,” Goodman said.

“Carmen” is a French opera in four acts, composed by Georges Bizet in the late 19th century. Carmen was said to be the bridge between the styles of opera comique and verismo (realism). Bizet and his librettists, H. Meilhac and L. Halevy, adapted a novella of the same title by Prosper Merimee. The opera broke new ground by depicting proletarian life, immorality, lawlessness and the death of the main character on stage. “Carmen” was first performed in Paris on March 3, 1875.

The drama takes place in southern Spain, complete with scenes of cigarette factory girls, soldiers, gypsies smuggling contraband, and the dramatic climax outside a bullfighting ring. Audience members will enjoy Bizet’s renown orchestration, including the “Habanera” and “Toreador,” sung by the Landmark Opera artist troupe.

Tickets are $30 for adults; $25 for seniors/students; 12 years old and under are free.

Tickets can be purchased at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/275161023027