Rob Kerchner | Whose Body, Whose Choice?

“My Body My Choice” was suspended for two years as leftists demanded that you mask up and vax up or lose your job and ability to interact and move freely in society. The reasoning was that you might have a germ you didn’t know about so you might infect another human being who might have a bad case and so might die accidentally. Now, apparently “My Body My Choice” is back on the leftist menu, to assure that a pregnant woman can definitely kill another innocent and defenseless human being on purpose.

Rob Kerchner

Valencia