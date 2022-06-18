Robert Lamoureux | Mystery moisture on the front step

Question: Hi Robert. About two years ago I wrote to you regarding a problem on our front step, which you identified as spalling. The problem has gotten worse, and today it looks like the concrete is wet.

That is very concerning to me, because there hasn’t been any rain and, in any case, the step is completely covered. Also, I’m not aware of any pipes running under the step.

At this point I would really like to get this investigated and fixed. Is there a contractor you can recommend to take care of this problem? Thanks in advance for your help.

— Larry

Answer: Larry, it looks like maybe irrigation is getting there and water is laying, as that is a low area that wasn’t screeded correctly when it was installed.

Shut down the irrigation and if it dries out, then it’s not an active leak. If there is no irrigation in the area, then a plumber should be called to identify the water source. Best of luck.