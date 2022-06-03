Ron Leibsker | Administration Compelled to Act

There is a federal law on the books that empowers and “compels” the “present administration” to act.

It is an “impeachable” event. (Code 18 U.S.C. 1507): Whoever, with the intent of interfering with, obstructing, or with the intent of influencing any judge, juror, witness, or court office in the discharge of his duties, picket or parades in or near a building, housing a court of the United States, or in or near a building of residence occupied or used by such judge, juror, witness, or court officer, or with such intent to use any sound-truck or similar devise or resorts to any other demonstration in or near any such building or residence shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than one year or both.

So, most informed voters know this illegal event is happening as we read this article.

Regardless of your stand on Roe v. Wade, the law is being trashed by the left, which is becoming a daily event, and are not prosecuting those marching, screaming at all times of day and night to try to influence our legally appointed Supreme Court justices. Again, the case will take its natural course, but why is nothing being done to protect these Supreme Court justices? This is the highest court in our land. Joe Biden, Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi are just snubbing their nose, again, at OUR laws of this land just as they are at our southern border. We will ALL pay for their fascist actions.

This is criminal and outrageous!

Can anyone explain why a baby can be KILLED up until birth and it is not a crime, but when a pregnant mother is killed in a murder case the perpetrator can be charged with TWO counts of murder? Maybe because they are BOTH considered human beings?

Ron Leibsker

Canyon Country