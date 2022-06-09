Santa Clarita Ballet brings Cinderella to the stage

News release

The Santa Clarita Ballet Company is returning to the stage at the Performing Arts Center at College of the Canyons on Saturday with live performances of the classic fairytale “Cinderella.”

This ballet is a 20th Century work that is part of the repertoire of most major ballet companies. “Our own rich and opulent production of this work will feature guest artists, our own highly accomplished senior dancers, as well as our charming younger academy students,” said a statement released by the Santa Clarita Ballet Company.

Returning to dance with the company for this production will be alumni Sidney Haefs. She will dance the role of Cinderella, and she returns courtesy of Kansas City Ballet, where she is a full member of the company. “We are all thrilled to have her back on our stage in Santa Clarita,” the statement said.

In addition, Riley Robes will dance the role of the Fairy Godmother. Laurynn Hong, Kira Gilliam, Grace Gilroy and Jenna Lang, perform as the Fairies, and Sienna Hahn and Katie Triandos as the outrageous and hilarious Wicked Sisters. Guest artists include Raydel Caceres as the Prince, and Tawny Gentry Clement as the Wicked Stepmother.

Performances are scheduled 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday. The production will feature new sets and costumes.

“You will not forget seeing Cinderella in her beautiful carriage as she rides off to the ball where she meets her handsome prince!” the statement said.

Tickets ($30-$34) are not sold through the Performing Arts Center. To order tickets online, visit www.santaclaritaballet.net or call the SCB box office at 661-251-0366.